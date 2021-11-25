CWA vote entitlement percentage up for RMWD, down for FPUD and Camp Pendleton

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The weighted vote at 2022 San Diego County Water Authority board meetings will increase slightly for the Rainbow Municipal Water District while decreasing slightly for the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The Nov. 18 SDCWA board meeting approved the 2022 weighted vote allocations for the CWA member agencies. RMWD will have 3.926% of the weighted vote, FPUD will have a weighted vote of 2.238%, and the Camp Pendleton weighted vote will be 0.081%. For the 2021 board meetings, RMWD had a weighted vote of 3.923%, FPUD’s share was 2.256%, and the Camp Pendleton weighted vote was 0.084%.

The member vote entitlement is calculated based on the total cumulative financial contribution from each agency since the CWA was formed in 1944. The contribution amount includes all taxes, assessments, fees, and charges paid to or on behalf of the CWA by property located within the member agency's boundary by the June 30 end of the previous fiscal year.

The cost of water treatment is not included in the total financial contribution, but the totals include standby charges, capacity charges, infrastructure access charges, readiness-to-serve charges, connection and maintenance fees, and annexation fees as well as charges for water delivered and sold to CWA member agencies.

The total cumulative financial contribution of all 24 CWA member agencies was $15,420,418,340 for the period ending June 30, 2021, an increase from the 2019-20 cumulative total of $14,735,459,810. RMWD's cumulative contribution through the end of fiscal year 2020-21 was $605,396,744 while the district's amount through the end of 2019-20 was $578,113,063. FPUD had total 2020-21 cumulative contributions of $345,069,149 and made $332,495,234 of payments through June 30, 2020. Camp Pendleton had paid $12,525,886 by June 30, 2021, and $12,440,598 as of the end of 2019-20.

For 2020, RMWD had a 3.975% share, FPUD’s share was 2.275%, and the Camp Pendleton weighted vote was 0.088%. The weighted vote allocation for 2020 also included a change in the increment from 1/100 of a percent to 1/1000 of a percent. The RMWD weighted vote was 3.99% for 2019, 4.00% in 2018, 4.04% for 2017 meetings, 4.07% during 2016, 4.08% for 2015, 4.06% at 2014 meetings, 4.09% during 2013, 4.11% in 2012, 4.14% during 2011, 4.16% for 2010 meetings, 4.19% during 2009, 4.20% in both 2007 and 2008, and 4.21% for 2006.

FPUD's share was 2.30% during 2019, 2.32% in 2018, 2.35% for 2017, 2.37% in 2016, 2.39% at 2015 meetings, 2.41% during 2014, 2.43% in 2013, 2.45% during 2012, 2.46% for 2011 meetings, 2.49% in 2010, 2.50% during 2009, 2.51% in both 2007 and 2008, and 2.52% during 2006.

Camp Pendleton's allocation was 0.09% for 2018 and 2019, 0.10% in 2016 and 2017, 0.11% during 2015, 0.12% for 2013 and 2014, 0.13% at 2011 and 2012 meetings, 0.14% in 2009 and 2010, 0.15% during 2008, 0.16% for 2007, and 0.17% in 2006.