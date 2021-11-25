Fallbrook Library to host 2022 Book Launch

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook library has announced that tickets are on sale for the book launch event of T. Jefferson Parker's new book, "A Thousand Steps." The story is a gripping thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent time and place.

Parker is a New York Times bestselling author, three-time Edgar Award winner and Fallbrook resident. The event will be held at the Pala Mesa Resort in Fallbrook on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m, followed by a light lunch at 12 p.m. The author will speak and sign copies of his new book.

Barnes and Noble will be present to sell the novel for 20% off retail price. Guests may also order in advance online from their preferred bookseller and bring the book along for signing. CDC Covid guidelines will be followed. Questions may be directed to either Nancy Javier at [email protected] or Helen McHargue at [email protected]

Tickets for the event are $35 and are available at the Bottom Shelf bookstore in the Fallbrook library or online at http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org until Jan. 7. Tickets to the event would make a great gift for the holidays. Seating is limited, so purchase tickets before they run out. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by the Friends of Fallbrook Library.