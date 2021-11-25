FCAT presents talk on regional decarbonization

Murtaza Baxamusa, County of San Diego Program Manager for Regional Sustainability and Climate Action, will be speaking at the Fallbrook Climate Action Team meeting. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will host a talk about decarbonizing San Diego County on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Attendees will meet Murtaza Baxamusa, the County of San Diego's Program Manager for Regional Sustainability and Climate Action.

Baxamusa is a thinker, writer, and planner. Being a certified planner, he has two decades of experience in professional practice and advocacy of affordable housing and economic development for workers. He is a nationally recognized expert on community benefit agreements and other forms of civic empowerment. He previously worked for the San Diego Building Trades Family Housing Corporation, the Center on Policy Initiatives, and the USC Center for Economic Development.

Baxamusa has a doctoral degree in planning from the University of Southern California and has taught courses there in urban planning and social policy. He earned a bachelor's degree with honors from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He is the author of the book "A New Model for Housing Finance: Public and Private Sectors Working Together to Build Affordability."

As a father of two daughters, Baxamusa is passionate about a sustainable future for the planet.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast on fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.