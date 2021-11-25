Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Foli's mark 66th anniversary

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/25/2021 at 6:30pm

Billie and Vic Foli celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at their home on the Vista Valley golf course in October. They were married Aug. 13, 1955. Village News/Courtesy photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/02/2021 00:08