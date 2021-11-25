Foli's mark 66th anniversary

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 11/25/2021 at 6:30pm
Billie and Vic Foli celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at their home on the Vista Valley golf course in October. They were married Aug. 13, 1955. Village News/Courtesy photo
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021
Reader Comments(0)