FUESD board continuing online meetings only

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Meetings of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will remain virtual after trustees voted unanimously at a special board meeting Friday morning, Nov. 19, to continue virtual sessions only. The board and staff meet in person, but the public is restricted to their online teleconference.

An assessment and data workshop took most of the meeting time, but a letter was read by parent Brittney Tiemer prior to the board taking the virtual meeting vote. Tiemer urged the board to go back to the way the schools are now operated – in person.

Board member Caron Lieber said she was sympathetic with the request but pointed out the problem of the district having a small board room.

Another member, Ricardo Favela, said he attended the past two board meetings of the Fallbrook Union High School district and that it was “very concerning.”

“I heard threats, insults and racist remarks,” he said. He said virtual meetings were appropriate “until we can be more civil.”

Board member Susan Liebes pointed out people can still see and participate in the meetings online, which she said allows for a greater number of people able to join by teleconference.

Dr. Candace Singh, superintendent, said she has personally received threats and that the type of verbal attacks at other meetings in the county were “behavior beyond what I would ever expect.”

Singh thanked the board for allowing the board to meet in a “hostile-free environment” until people were able to “get back to civil discourse.”

The assessment workshop lasted for a couple hours. The board also approved a new position: information systems supervisor.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be on Dec. 13.