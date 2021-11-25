FUESD trustees earn masters in governance certificate

FUESD trustees, from left, Caron Lieber, Susan Liebes and Suzanne Lundin are pictured with ASB student leaders at a recent visit to Potter Junior High. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is excited to recognize trustees Caron Lieber, Susan Liebes, and Suzanne Lundin for demonstrating exceptional commitment to the students of Fallbrook with the completion of the California School Boards Association's Masters in Governance® program.

This accomplishment signifies mastery of the roles and responsibilities of school boards and a strong understanding of the knowledge and skills needed to build and support an effective governance structure that helps produce better outcomes for students.

FUESD Governing Board President Lundin noted, "After graduating from the Masters in Governance Program with my two colleagues, I am grateful for the value and rigor of the program and know that our trustees who earned their MIG certificate have gained meaningful skills and knowledge that will support student learning, equity, and positive school climate for all FUESD Schools."

Since its inception in 1998, more than 3,000 board members and superintendents have participated in the highly acclaimed certification program. To receive the Masters in Governance certificate, candidates must complete 35 hours of intensive training on the role of the governance team in setting the direction of the district, student learning and achievement, school finance, human resources, policy and judicial review, collective bargaining, and community relations and advocacy.

CSBA is a nonprofit education association representing nearly 1,000 K-12 school districts and county offices of education throughout California.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.