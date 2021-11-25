Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Curtain Call Company offers 'Miracle on 34th Street, A Radio Play'

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 12:59pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Enjoying a rehearsal for Curtain Call Company's production of "Miracle on 34th Street - Live Radio Play" are, from left, Cianna Garrison, Jack Fry, Cari Garrison, Noelle Walker, Becky Brooks, Christian Blackburn and Daisy Walker.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

A holiday treat is ahead. For a limited time only, "Miracle on 34th Street, A Radio Play" will be performed by Curtain Call Company at Christ the King Church, 1620 S, Stage Coach Lane.

Reenacting the original Lux Radio Show script from the Dec. 20, 1948 broadcast, this dual cast will bring to life the story of the little girl that didn't believe in Santa Claus.

The movie was released the year before which included the all-star cast with Maureen O'Hara as the mother, John Payne as the handsome attorney neighbor, and Natalie Wood as Susan, the unbelieving little girl. Edmund Gwenn was Kris Kringle.

The local cast is filled with friends and neighbors like Han Gustafson, Tom Deans, Chloe Shaver, Daisy Walker, Jim Haines, Kathy Simmons, Cari Garrison, Erika Randall, Cianna Garrison, Christian Blackburn, Noelle Walker, Jake Euhus, Jack Fry, Peter Reynolds, Adrian Betencourt, Becky Brooks, and Madison Britton.

"Miracle on 34th Street, A Radio Play" is ideal for the entire family. Curtain Call director Mary Fry is inviting us to enjoy an early Christmas treat, Dec. 4, 10, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. or Dec. 4 and 18 at 2 p.m.. For family-friendly tickets, call 760- 468-6302 or visit http://www.curtaincallcompany.org.

 

