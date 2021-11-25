Fallbrook Music Society features acclaimed musicians in recital

FALLBROOK – Acclaimed pianist Kyle Orth along with his wife, gifted violinist Rachel Arcega Orth, will perform as featured artists on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. as part of Fallbrook Music Society's 44th season.

Fallbrook Music Society President Bob Freaney remarked, "Kyle and Rachel are both extraordinary musicians. Together they represent one of the most talented couples in classical music circles. We're delighted to have them in an encore Fallbrook concert with their new repertoire and poignant performances.

Hailed as "spine-tingling" and "breathtaking," Orth possesses unusual virtuosity and artistic sensitivity. He has distinguished himself globally as a captivating soloist and chamber musician. He made his orchestral debut at the age of 15, and since then he has appeared as a soloist with numerous symphony orchestras throughout the world.

An internationally recognized competitor, Orth holds over 20 first-place wins in local, national and international music competitions. He received a B.M. from Texas Christian University; he holds an M.M. from New England Conservatory and is now a doctoral candidate in NEC's highly selective Doctor of Music Education program.

Sharing the concert spotlight, violinist Areca Orth is an active soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral member, and is noted for her passionate musical interpretations and exceptional singing tone. Since beginning violin lessons at the age of 6, she has performed across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. She plays regularly with the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Benjamin Zander. She holds a Bachelor of Music in violin performance from Texas Christian University, where she graduated Magna cum laude.

The talented duo will present Mozart's Sonata for Violin and Piano in F major, K 377, and William Grant Still's Suite for Violin and Piano, along with Edvard Grieg's Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Op, 45. Additionally, they will present the excitingly brief Notturno e Danza by Finland's most eminent living composer, Einojuhani Rautavaara.

The concert will take place in Fallbrook's historic Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and seating is general admission. The performance is free to attend; no tickets are required. Donations are always welcome to help support the society's tradition of delivering excellence in classical music to Fallbrook and its surrounding communities.

Fallbrook Music Society is a 501 (c)( 3) not-for-profit organization. For more information go to fallbrookmusicsociety.org, or call 760-451-8644.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Music Society.