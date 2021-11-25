Reduce food waste for the holidays in preparation for mandatory organic waste recycling in 2022

SAN DIEGO – Residents of San Diego County will soon be able to recycle food waste under SB 1383. Holiday meal planning is an excellent time to think about reducing food waste while enjoying the deliciousness of the season.

Food is the single largest material disposed of in U.S. landfills today, amounting to each person tossing an average of 20 pounds of food per month into the trash at a cost of approximately $1,500 per year, per family. This wasted food also wastes money, time, labor, transportation, water and land used in food production. Food also decomposes anaerobically (without oxyg...