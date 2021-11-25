SDG&E wins national award for best electric reliability in America, outstanding reliability in the West and grid sustainability

SAN DIEGO – In recognition of San Diego Gas & Electric’s continued superior performance and innovation in the utility industry, PA Consulting honored the company Nov.17 with three of its most prestigious awards: Outstanding Reliability Performance in the West Region Metropolitan Service Area (also known as the “Best in the West”), Outstanding Grid Sustainability, and the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability award.

This is SDG&E’s second national award and 16th consecutive year it has received the ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance among utilities on t...