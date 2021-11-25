Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Volunteers are needed for pruning time with SOF

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 1:51pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Save Our Forest volunteers work to trim trees all year to maintain a shady walkable town; this tree is in the median across from Wells Fargo Bank.

FALLBROOK – For all tree lovers who realize the value and benefit of trees, fall and winter colder weather is the right time to prune. Trees are in a dormant stage getting ready for a spring surge of growth. While preparing to prune, keep in mind that trees often need "balancing" out.

Variations in seasons, the sun's angles and intensity, water and tree type affect the growing hardiness and directionality of tree limbs, leaf fullness and overall shape through time. Save Our Forest is a committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy which addresses these all important factors in the work they...



