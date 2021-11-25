Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Former supervisor builds school in Uganda

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 1:54pm

Geoff and Bill Horn pose with Moses Muwanguzi during a recent trip to Uganda. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Bill Horn, former county supervisor, has a new favorite destination: Uganda.

It all began when Horn met Moses Muwanguzi in 2013 at a North County meeting of Women of Vision. He was intrigued by the man's mission to help educate children in Uganda, his home. Moses is not his real name, but the name he adopted at age 14 when he left his family's Muslim faith and became a Christian.

Muwanguzi was disowned by his family but was educated at a Christian school and became successful in leading safari tours in eastern Uganda, near Lake Victoria. His faith gr...



