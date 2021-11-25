Anti-mandate rally shows united front

James Stine, left, 13, and Chris Wooten, 13, stand on Highway 76 near Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook for an anti-mandate rally pertaining to COVID-19 related mandates such as vaccination and face coverings, Nov. 19. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The Fallbrook Freedom Fighters' second monthly anti-mandate rally on Friday afternoon, Nov. 19, attracted about half the crowd that attended the first event Oct. 15, but organizers say they were not disappointed.

Courtney Stevens said the crowd of about 100 people was smaller because the location changed, darkness comes earlier each evening, and the start-time of 3:30 p.m. is when many people were still at work. In addition, there was a similar large gathering in San Diego that attracted more media coverage, a huge Fallbrook High School football game...