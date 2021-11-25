Fallbrook CPG informed of Dec. 6 LAFCO hearing on MSR updates

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission will hold a Dec. 6 hearing on municipal service review updates for Fallbrook special districts, and LAFCO analyst Priscilla Allen provided a presentation on LAFCO, municipal service reviews, and the context of the hearing during the Nov. 15 Fallbrook Community Planning Group meeting.

“We are in the process of coming forward to the commission with this study,” Allen said.

LAFCO is responsible for jurisdictional changes including consolidations, detachments, annexations, and city incorporations. Th...