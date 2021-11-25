Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook CPG recommends county redistricting map with North County cities

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 1:39am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County Redistricting Commission Vice-Chair Rosette Garcia provided information on the Board of Supervisors redistricting plan to the Fallbrook Community Planning Group, and while the Nov. 15 planning group meeting was not a legal public hearing for the group or members of the public to give input to Garcia, the planning group voted to recommend approval of the map which would keep Fallbrook in the same district as Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, and Escondido.

The planning group voted 13-0, with Jeniene Domercq and Anna Strahan not able to particip...



Reader Comments(0)

