Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Water shutdown in northern Fallbrook neighborhoods for line replacement

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 1:41am

Fallbrook Public Utility District crews are working to replace an old underground water line that failed Friday night. They are replacing a junction where a 12 inch water pipe and two 8 inch water pipes come together under the street. Village News/Chuck Reeder photo

Village News Staff

Fallbrook Public Utility District crews replaced a deteriorated underground water line that failed Friday night, Nov. 19, sending water into the streets.

Several neighborhoods from North Stage Coach to Santa Margarita Road and all the homes in between, including Hillcrest Lane and Knoll Park Lane were affected.

The water was shut down due to broken underground water pipes, according to FPUD. The homes in the area that weren't without water may have experienced lower water pressure. The FPUD crews dug up the street, replaced a 12 inch water pipe and two other 8 inch wa...



