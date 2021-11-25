Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

A Thank you from Love On Your Back

 
Thank you to our volunteers and donors who made our Thanksgiving distribution an enormous success. Thanks to your generosity, Love On Your Back spent $3,700 to purchase food and gift cards for our 57 families. Our families appreciate your generosity and thanked you for your support.

Last Tuesday, volunteers packed and distributed over 200 bags of food which included the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner. Each family also received a gift card to purchase a turkey, ham, or meat of their choice. Your support makes the program possible.

We have four families at Pala who are losing their housing on Jan 31. All of these people are working. The four families have all been approved at a nearby mobile home park, but must have their own mobile home or trailer. You will receive a tax write off for your donation of a trailer or a monetary contribution to LOYB to help these four families purchase a trailer.

If you know any businesses or individuals who are interested in an end of the year tax write off, please contact Carol Wood at 760 224-1098. Thank you.

Jennifer Grubaugh

Love On Your Back

 

