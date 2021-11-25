Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County Parks honors region's Champion Volunteers

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 2:09am

2020-21 Parks and Recreation Champion Lesley Handa is a scientist, teacher and advocate. Village News/Courtesy photo

Tracy DeFore

County of San Diego Communications Office

Volunteers who go above and beyond when donating their free time were recognized for their efforts recently during the County Parks and Recreation Department's fifth Champion Awards ceremony at Heritage Park.

Nominations are made by the public. To qualify, the nominees must volunteer their time without pay, and the work must take place in San Diego. Honorees are acknowledged for their work in parks or recreation, and for making a positive impact on their community.

