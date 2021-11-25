Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County unemployment rate decreases to 5.3% in October

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 2:05am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 5.3% in October, down from a revised 5.6% in September and well below the year-ago estimate of 8.4%, according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 6.1% for California – which decreased from 6.4% in September – and 4.3% for the nation – down from September's 4.6% – during the same period.

Between September and October, nonfarm employment increased by 27,500, from 1,416,500 to 1,444,000, according to EDD figures....



