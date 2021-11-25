Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula observes Pechanga Pu'éska Mountain Day

 
Last updated 11/26/2021 at 2:06pm



Kim Harris

Managing Editor

The city of Temecula observed Pechanga Pu’éska Mountain Day Monday, Nov. 15, with a special event reflecting on the ways in which the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians, Temecula’s first citizens, shaped the community’s character and heritage.

The event was held at sunset on the steps of City Hall for a short ceremony featuring Proclamation recital of the city’s proclamation, originally drafted in 2012 by both Temecula and tribal councils that affirmed Pechanga Pu’éska Mountain Day as a city holiday and shares the Pu’éska Mountain story that bonded...



