McFarland 9th at CIF section meet, qualifies for state race

Bonsall High senior Ethan McFarland crosses the finish line in ninth place to qualify for the CIF state meet.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School senior Ethan McFarland will be closing out his high school cross country career at the CIF state meet Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.

McFarland finished ninth among Division V boys at the CIF San Diego Section meet Nov. 20 at Morley Field in San Diego. The three teams with the best finish qualified for the state meet as teams, as did the five fastest runners whose team did not qualify. McFarland was the fourth finisher among harriers whose school did not qualify as a team.

"I'm just glad. I put a lot of work, a lot of effort into i...