4 ways to update without renovating

Renovating can be a huge commitment. Try these small but powerful changes to update your home without an expensive home project. Village News/Courtesy photo

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Renovation projects can be time-consuming and expensive. Fortunately, they're not your only option if you're looking to change up the look or feel of your house.

Even a few small changes can make a big impact – as long as you pick the right ones.

Do you want to update your house without overspending or committing to weeks or months of construction hassle? Then try one of these four simple projects:

Create more space

Want more space but can't afford a full-on addition? Try to enlarge your rooms organically. Add more lights and mirrors, paint the walls a brighter color, or rearrange the furniture to make better use of the space.

Try a backsplash

You don't need new counters or cabinets to make a big impact in the kitchen. Sometimes just adding a new backsplash – even the stick-on tile kind – can be a great way to transform a room. It even works in the bathroom, too.

Add an accent wall

Full paint jobs can be expensive, especially if you call in a pro. Can't afford it? Consider an accent wall instead. You could even use a fun, patterned wallpaper for an extra pop.

Reimagine your pantry

Adding more storage space in the kitchen is always a valuable improvement. And you don't necessarily need to knock out a wall or add more cabinets. Instead, add more shelves, install pot organizers, or add pull-out trays to make grabbing back-of-the-cabinet items easier.

