VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, will hold their 2021 Winter Holiday Party in person. The meeting will be Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. and is usually for members only, but all are welcome to attend and decide if they would like to join.

The club meets at 761 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista, CA 92084. All the details are at

http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.