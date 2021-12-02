Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bonsall High School launches two new extracurricular programs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 4:58pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Acting in the Bonsall High School production of "Three Bears" are, from left, Emily Crowell, Bee Giles and Jason Martinez.

BONSALL – Where do the arts and sports meet? At Bonsall High School. The community's newest secondary school, Bonsall High School, continues to grow, not only in the academics it offers, but now in the visual/performing arts and sports.

Under the direction of Andrea Breuninger, newly instated athletic director, BHS just completed a successful cross country season and is off to a great start in basketball. The team has easily triumphed over all their opponents in their preseason games. After Thanksgiving break, the soccer and baseball teams will be kicking off.

Coaches Mencias and Costa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 20:56