Bottom Shelf Book Store announces Christmas Boutique

FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library’s Bottom Shelf Bookstore is holding its annual Christmas Boutique from Monday, Nov. 29, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until Thursday, Dec. 23.

This event will showcase exemplary books of all genres. The usual selection of gently used books, audio and video selections will be available as well as special holiday selections which they have been accumulating all year. The Bottom Shelf is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds go to The Friends of the Fallbrook Library to be used for programs presented by the library for the benefit of all. For more information, call 760-451-9606 or visit http://www.FallbrookLibraryFriends.org. The Bottom Shelf is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.