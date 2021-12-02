Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bottom Shelf Book Store announces Christmas Boutique

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 5:36pm



FALLBROOK – The Friends of the Fallbrook Library’s Bottom Shelf Bookstore is holding its annual Christmas Boutique from Monday, Nov. 29, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until Thursday, Dec. 23.

This event will showcase exemplary books of all genres. The usual selection of gently used books, audio and video selections will be available as well as special holiday selections which they have been accumulating all year. The Bottom Shelf is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Proceeds go to The Friends of the Fallbrook Library to be used for programs presented by the library for the benefit of all. For more information, call 760-451-9606 or visit http://www.FallbrookLibraryFriends.org. The Bottom Shelf is located at 124 S. Mission Rd.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 20:54