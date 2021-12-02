Fallbrook Newcomers go out and about

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club, pictured here at the Temecula Olive Grove is open to residents of Fallbrook, De Luz, and Rainbow, who have moved here within the past three years.

FALLBROOK – A rapidly growing membership has given the Fallbrook Newcomers Club much to be thankful for and many opportunities to make new friends and have fun as they get to know Fallbrook and the surrounding area.

The Newcomers Club visits the 1850's Rancho Guajome Adobe Hacienda as one of the group's outings to visit the diverse history of the area surrounding Fallbrook.

Recent outings pictured here include a trip to the Temecula Olive Oil Farm and a local treasure, the 1850's Rancho Guajome Adobe Hacienda (listed in the National Register of Historic Places). These kinds of outings are only some of what members enjoy monthly. Fallbrook Newcomers Club is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization dedicated to promoting friendship among new residents through fun activities, events and social opportunities in which all can participate.

If anyone is new to the area, has lived here for three years or less, and wishes to join or learn more about Fallbrook Newcomers or attend a meeting as a guest, they can email [email protected] For more information or to download a membership application, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com. Membership is also open to residents that have been in Fallbrook, Rainbow, or De Luz longer than three years but had work or other commitments prevent them from joining sooner.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.