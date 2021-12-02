Feeling grateful this Thanksgiving at the Boys & Girls Club

Staff serves up some delicious pumpkin pie for the Ingold Clubhouse Thanksgiving Feast.

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County's members gobbled up their turkey dinner in celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 19.

There were smiles all around as staff served up a delicious feast catered by Major Market. The children loved everything from turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce and, of course, delicious pumpkin pies were included in the meals being served.

"Coming out of a challenging year, we are so grateful to restart this wonderful tradition for all our members," said Director of Operations Lisa Ware. "This week...