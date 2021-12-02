Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Feeling grateful this Thanksgiving at the Boys & Girls Club

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 5pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Staff serves up some delicious pumpkin pie for the Ingold Clubhouse Thanksgiving Feast.

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County's members gobbled up their turkey dinner in celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 19.

There were smiles all around as staff served up a delicious feast catered by Major Market. The children loved everything from turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce and, of course, delicious pumpkin pies were included in the meals being served.

"Coming out of a challenging year, we are so grateful to restart this wonderful tradition for all our members," said Director of Operations Lisa Ware. "This week...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 20:55