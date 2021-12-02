Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Robert Halibozek

 
Last updated 12/2/2021 at 10:17pm

Robert Halibozek was born Aug. 26, 1936, in Chicago.

He leaves his wife, Sue, son Greg and Ellie. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Hahn.

Also survived by four grandchildren: Allison, who is married to Andrew DeForest; Kevin, who is married to Megan; Eric, who is married to Devin; and two great-grandchildren, ElleMarie and Ben.

Bob loved Rotary, softball, golfing and woodworking. He was on the board of the Foundation for Senior Care.

 

