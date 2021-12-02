San Luis Rey horses take top three finishes, lead throughout

Precious Insight, ridden by Tiago Pereira, wins the maiden special weight race for 2-year-old California-bred fillies, leading to the San Luis Rey Training Center fillies taking the first three places. Village News/Benoit Photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Training Center fillies took the top three finishes in the eighth race Nov. 19 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and led throughout the one-mile turf race.

Precious Insight, who is trained by Walther Solis and was ridden by Tiago Pereira, won the maiden special weight race for 2-year-old California-bred fillies. La Deuxième Étoile, whose trainer is Doug O'Neill and whose jockey was Mario Gutierrez, finished second 1 1/4 lengths behind Precious Insight. Peter Miller trains Lovers Odyssey, who finished half a length behind La Deuxieme Etoile an...