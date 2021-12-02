San Luis Rey horses take top three finishes, lead throughout
Last updated 12/2/2021 at 10:13pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
San Luis Rey Training Center fillies took the top three finishes in the eighth race Nov. 19 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club and led throughout the one-mile turf race.
Precious Insight, who is trained by Walther Solis and was ridden by Tiago Pereira, won the maiden special weight race for 2-year-old California-bred fillies. La Deuxième Étoile, whose trainer is Doug O'Neill and whose jockey was Mario Gutierrez, finished second 1 1/4 lengths behind Precious Insight. Peter Miller trains Lovers Odyssey, who finished half a length behind La Deuxieme Etoile an...
