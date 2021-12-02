Women's connection presents a Christmas concert, 'The Best of Times'

Sandra Kopitzke and Rich La Fetra will sing at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all women to attend a Christmas concert and brunch in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon; doors will open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping from Farah's Collection. Farah offers last minute Christmas shopping, with novelty jewelry, handbags and accessories.

Farah's Collection will be available at the Fallbrook Women's Connection brunch. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rich La Fetra and Sandra Kopitzke will perform a musical Christmas program entitled "The Best Time of the Year."

International guest speaker Pat Van Gorder, a published author and motivational speaker, will talk about "Exchanging Stress for Peace."

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge. Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. Reservations are encouraged.

To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email: [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.