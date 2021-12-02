Fallbrook Art Association moves The Gallery

The FAA Gallery banner will go up here for now, at its new location. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association's Gallery has moved. The new facility is now located at 300 N. Brandon Road, Fallbrook. The new location will provide more space to display members' original paintings, handcrafted jewelry, sculptures, art prints and cards, monthly shows, and special events.

The FAA's art take-in date for the monthly December/January member's show was Dec. 1 and the kickoff event will be a two-day Holiday Gift Bazaar on Dec. 4 and 5, from 12-4 p.m. Several artists will display their work, all under $100, and a holiday tree will feature hand-made ornaments for sale. A...