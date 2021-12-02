Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Art Association moves The Gallery

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 4:52pm

The FAA Gallery banner will go up here for now, at its new location. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association's Gallery has moved. The new facility is now located at 300 N. Brandon Road, Fallbrook. The new location will provide more space to display members' original paintings, handcrafted jewelry, sculptures, art prints and cards, monthly shows, and special events.

The FAA's art take-in date for the monthly December/January member's show was Dec. 1 and the kickoff event will be a two-day Holiday Gift Bazaar on Dec. 4 and 5, from 12-4 p.m. Several artists will display their work, all under $100, and a holiday tree will feature hand-made ornaments for sale. A...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 20:56