Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort announces December entertainment lineup

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 4:40pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce the December entertainment lineup, featuring award-winning artists and tribute bands. The impressive lineup of concerts will be held at the indoor Events Center, with tickets on sale now for all events.

Upcoming schedule of shows

Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink

Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

A Toast to The Rat Pack: Dean, Frank & Sammy

Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.

Paquita la del Barrio

Sunday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

Fleetwood Mac tribute by Twisted Gypsy

Friday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

Joe Cocker Tribute by Mad Dogs & The Englishman

Saturday, Dec. 1...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 20:31