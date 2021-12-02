Pala Casino Spa Resort announces December entertainment lineup
Last updated 12/3/2021 at 4:40pm
PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce the December entertainment lineup, featuring award-winning artists and tribute bands. The impressive lineup of concerts will be held at the indoor Events Center, with tickets on sale now for all events.
Upcoming schedule of shows
Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m.
A Toast to The Rat Pack: Dean, Frank & Sammy
Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.
Paquita la del Barrio
Sunday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.
Fleetwood Mac tribute by Twisted Gypsy
Friday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.
Joe Cocker Tribute by Mad Dogs & The Englishman
Saturday, Dec. 1...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)