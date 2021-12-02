Pala Casino Spa Resort announces December entertainment lineup

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce the December entertainment lineup, featuring award-winning artists and tribute bands. The impressive lineup of concerts will be held at the indoor Events Center, with tickets on sale now for all events.

Upcoming schedule of shows

Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink

Friday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

A Toast to The Rat Pack: Dean, Frank & Sammy

Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m.

Paquita la del Barrio

Sunday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

Fleetwood Mac tribute by Twisted Gypsy

Friday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.

Joe Cocker Tribute by Mad Dogs & The Englishman

Saturday, Dec. 1...