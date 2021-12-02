Theatre Talk from funny to naughty

The cast of "For Whom the Belle Tolles" includes Omri Schein, Walter Murray, Wendy Wendell, and Wendy Maples.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

The Roustabouts Theatre Company has just reopened with a rousing, quirky quartet of sketch comedies written in four acts by Christopher Durang. Best known for his absurd approach to comedy, this production follows suit.

Performed by four remarkable artists making every word count in this weak script, "For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls" is only running until Dec. 4 at the Moxie Theater at 6663 El Cajon in San Diego.

The performers were hand selected by founding director Phil Johnson, who is my personal favorite area funny man; therefo...