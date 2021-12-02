3 quick ways to combat stress from remote work

FALLBROOK – While the shift to remote or flexible work has generally been viewed as a positive, it also presents fresh obstacles. According to Inc.'s write-up on HR challenges, (www.inc.com/marcel-schwantes/study-4-top-challenges-business-hr-leaders-need-to-overcome.html), 80% of HR professionals reported an increase in employee burnout in the past year, with 37% citing a major increase.

Factors behind this include struggles with remote work, lack of work-life boundaries, and plain old exhaustion. Although 62% of companies have introduced (or plan to introduce) benefits to help reduce st...