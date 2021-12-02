Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCC approves Text-To-988 to expand access to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline

New rules establish July 2022 deadline to support 988 text messaging

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 11:28pm



WASHINGTON – The FCC today voted to approve a Second Report and Order to expand access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by establishing the ability to text 988 to directly reach the Lifeline to better support at-risk communities in crisis, including youth and individuals with disabilities.

The Lifeline is a national network that provides free, confidential support to Americans in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The Nov. 18 action adopts a uniform implementation deadline requiring covered text providers to support text messaging to 988 by July 16, 2022 – the same date...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 06:27