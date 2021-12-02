FCC approves Text-To-988 to expand access to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline

New rules establish July 2022 deadline to support 988 text messaging

WASHINGTON – The FCC today voted to approve a Second Report and Order to expand access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by establishing the ability to text 988 to directly reach the Lifeline to better support at-risk communities in crisis, including youth and individuals with disabilities.

The Lifeline is a national network that provides free, confidential support to Americans in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The Nov. 18 action adopts a uniform implementation deadline requiring covered text providers to support text messaging to 988 by July 16, 2022 – the same date...