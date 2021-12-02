Used oil and oil filter recycling event to be held Saturday, Dec. 11

SAN DIEGO – I Love A Clean San Diego, in partnership with the County of San Diego, is hosting a used oil and oil filter recycling event at five O’Reilly Auto Parts stores in Fallbrook, Lakeside, Ramona and Spring Valley on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating O’Reilly Auto Parts locations

Fallbrook: 812 South Main Ave.

Lakeside: 9732 Winter Gardens Blvd.

Ramona: 1935 Main St.

Spring Valley: 10050 Campo Rd.

Spring Valley: 8375 Paradise Valley Rd.

Used Motor oil is insoluble, persistent, and can contain heavy metals and toxic chemicals (www.calrecycle.ca.gov/usedoil/info) such as benzene, lead, zinc, and cadmium. Motor oil that is illegally dumped, thrown in the trash, or poured into storm drains pollute our region’s soil and water. The good news is motor oil can be recycled, cleaned and used again, ensuring that it does not contaminate local waterways and pollute our environment. Used oil filters also contain scrap metal that can be recycled into new, valuable products.

Where can motor oil and oil filters be recycled?

No need to wait for an event to recycle! More than 200 certified collection centers in San Diego County accept used motor oil and oil filters from the public for recycling year-round. Many auto parts stores will accept motor oil and oil filters for free, but it is recommended to call the store to ensure hours of operation and limitations. For certified collection facilities locations, visit WasteFreeSD.org.

Anyone who does their part for their community and recycles their used oil and oil filter together at the upcoming recycling event on Dec. 11 will get a free, new filter in exchange. For more information, visit cleansd.org/event/oil-filter-recycling-event-2/.

Event guidelines

There is a limit of five gallons of used oil per day and one free filter per person, and a limit of two filters per household. This offer is valid only during the specified date, time and locations listed above. Free filters obtained at this event must be of equal or lesser value, not to exceed $15 before taxes. Face coverings required to participate if not fully vaccinated.

Submitted by I Love a Clean San Diego.