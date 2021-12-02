Visitors with two or four legs welcome at rescue ranch

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

People are beginning to find out about the Right Layne Foundation, a rescue ranch on 5.5 acres not far from the fire station on Olive Hill Road in Bonsall.

However, Candace Abreu pleads for people not to just drop off animals in front of their gate. Several chickens were left that way and one died, with others nearly perishing from the heat.

"Call first," she said. "We're able to welcome most animals, but if you call first, we'll give you the gate code and have a new home ready."

Abrea has lived on the property for two years, after previously living...