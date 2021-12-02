Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Visitors with two or four legs welcome at rescue ranch

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 12:27am

Emily Sammons, 9, leads Toy, a ranch horse.

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

People are beginning to find out about the Right Layne Foundation, a rescue ranch on 5.5 acres not far from the fire station on Olive Hill Road in Bonsall.

However, Candace Abreu pleads for people not to just drop off animals in front of their gate. Several chickens were left that way and one died, with others nearly perishing from the heat.

"Call first," she said. "We're able to welcome most animals, but if you call first, we'll give you the gate code and have a new home ready."

Abrea has lived on the property for two years, after previously living...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 05:42