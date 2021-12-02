Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Deadline is approaching to find your name on county's unclaimed money list

Claim Deadline: Dec. 17

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 5:04pm



SAN DIEGO – Many people could use extra cash with the holidays approaching. That’s why the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is doing all it can to reunite $713,585 in county refunds with its rightful owners. See if your name is on the list at sdttc.com.

“With many people cash-strapped, it’s essential to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “The average refund is $386, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 20:58