Deadline is approaching to find your name on county's unclaimed money list
Claim Deadline: Dec. 17
Last updated 12/3/2021 at 5:04pm
SAN DIEGO – Many people could use extra cash with the holidays approaching. That’s why the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is doing all it can to reunite $713,585 in county refunds with its rightful owners. See if your name is on the list at sdttc.com.
“With many people cash-strapped, it’s essential to return this money to the citizens of San Diego,” said San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. “The average refund is $386, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”
The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Of...
