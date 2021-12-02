Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

D'Vine Path welcomes expert winemaking instructor

 
Last updated 12/3/2021 at 5:21pm

Michael Horton works with students at D'Vine Path, teaching them about the process of winemaking. Fallbrook Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path, a vocational education program for adults with disabilities, sits on a private vineyard and ranch. Through agriculture, hospitality, and viticulture training, D'Vine Path teaches the students everything they need to know in order to obtain a job in the future.

This October, D'Vine Path welcomed a new winemaking instructor, Michael Horton. Horton has been making wine since 2008 when he double majored in Wine and Viticulture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and he became the winemaker for Cal Poly Wines. After meeting a friend who worked in the wine industry, Horton was...



