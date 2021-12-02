D'Vine Path welcomes expert winemaking instructor

Michael Horton works with students at D'Vine Path, teaching them about the process of winemaking. Fallbrook Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path, a vocational education program for adults with disabilities, sits on a private vineyard and ranch. Through agriculture, hospitality, and viticulture training, D'Vine Path teaches the students everything they need to know in order to obtain a job in the future.

This October, D'Vine Path welcomed a new winemaking instructor, Michael Horton. Horton has been making wine since 2008 when he double majored in Wine and Viticulture at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and he became the winemaker for Cal Poly Wines. After meeting a friend who worked in the wine industry, Horton was...