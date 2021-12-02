Fallbrook CPG to continue virtual meeting for December

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Dec. 20 meeting of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group will be virtual rather than in person.

The planning group’s Nov. 15 meeting discussed the possibility of a return to in person meetings, but a 10-3 vote with two members not able to participate approved the motion to continue meeting remotely.

“I’m just trying to find a solution that fits everybody,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

A 13-0 vote Nov. 15 approved continuing virtual committee meetings. “It doesn’t preclude us from meeting for site tours,” Delaney said.

Plannin...