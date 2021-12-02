Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook CPG to continue virtual meeting for December

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 11:23pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Dec. 20 meeting of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group will be virtual rather than in person.

The planning group’s Nov. 15 meeting discussed the possibility of a return to in person meetings, but a 10-3 vote with two members not able to participate approved the motion to continue meeting remotely.

“I’m just trying to find a solution that fits everybody,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

A 13-0 vote Nov. 15 approved continuing virtual committee meetings. “It doesn’t preclude us from meeting for site tours,” Delaney said.

Plannin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 06:28