Fallbrook CPG to continue virtual meeting for December
Last updated 12/2/2021 at 11:23pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Dec. 20 meeting of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group will be virtual rather than in person.
The planning group’s Nov. 15 meeting discussed the possibility of a return to in person meetings, but a 10-3 vote with two members not able to participate approved the motion to continue meeting remotely.
“I’m just trying to find a solution that fits everybody,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.
A 13-0 vote Nov. 15 approved continuing virtual committee meetings. “It doesn’t preclude us from meeting for site tours,” Delaney said.
Plannin...
