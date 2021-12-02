Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCPG recommends 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. restriction for cannabis facilities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2021 at 12:54am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A recommendation to limit hours of cannabis facilities to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. received the necessary eight votes to be an official recommendation of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

A majority of the full board, or eight votes, is necessary for a motion to pass. Eight members of the planning group voted in favor of the recommendation Nov. 15, five were opposed, and two members could not participate in the meeting.

A 4-1 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Jan. 27, with Jim Desmond opposed, directed the development of Zoning Ordinance a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 05:41