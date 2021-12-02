FCPG recommends 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. restriction for cannabis facilities

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A recommendation to limit hours of cannabis facilities to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. received the necessary eight votes to be an official recommendation of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

A majority of the full board, or eight votes, is necessary for a motion to pass. Eight members of the planning group voted in favor of the recommendation Nov. 15, five were opposed, and two members could not participate in the meeting.

A 4-1 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Jan. 27, with Jim Desmond opposed, directed the development of Zoning Ordinance a...