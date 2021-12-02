Former SD-Area Substitute Teacher Pleads Not Guilty to Child Porn Charge

Last updated 12/7/2021 at 4:54pm

VISTA (CNS) - A former San Diego-area substitute teacher and Boy Scouts instructor accused of having thousands of images and videos of child

pornography on his computer pleaded not guilty today to a possession of child porn charge.

Andrew Jared Primes, 31, was arrested in July following a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Primes, who

worked for the Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District, and served as an instructor for the Boys Scouts of America Fiesta Island Summer Camp.

According to the San Diego Internet...