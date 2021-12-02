Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Knights raise money for REINS

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 11:24pm

Knights of Columbus members, from left, Joe Trechter, Jim Binford and Adam Nogueria collect funds at Major Market in late October for their annual Intellectual Disabilities Drive. The proceeds went to REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship program in Fallbrook. Nogueria is community director for the Knights and coordinated the Drive. The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization of Catholic men devoted to community service and spiritual growth. Village News/Courtesy photo

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021