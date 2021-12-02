Knights raise money for REINS

Knights of Columbus members, from left, Joe Trechter, Jim Binford and Adam Nogueria collect funds at Major Market in late October for their annual Intellectual Disabilities Drive. The proceeds went to REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship program in Fallbrook. Nogueria is community director for the Knights and coordinated the Drive. The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization of Catholic men devoted to community service and spiritual growth. Village News/Courtesy photo

