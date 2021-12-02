Missing 75-year-old woman missing from Vista

Marily Newman, 75, is missing from Vista, CA. She walked away from a facility at 7:30 am Monday morning.

The Vista Sheriff's Station wants your help in locating a 75-year-old woman who went missing from a senior living facility in Vista.

Marilyn Newman left the facility located in the 2000 block of W. Vista Way around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6. She never returned. Facility staff called the San Diego County Sheriff's Department just after 3:30 p.m. to report Newman was missing. Due to health concerns, she is considered a missing person at risk.

Newman stands 5'2" tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has short curly gray hair and gray eyes. Newman was last seen wearing a dark gray zip-up jacket, red shirt, khaki colored pants and possibly eyeglasses. She uses public transportation and is known to frequent Oceanside, in particular the area near College Boulevard and Marron Road.

If you have seen Newman or have any information on her whereabouts, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

Media Contact: Sergeant Adam Milligan