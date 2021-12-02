NCFPD thankful despite busy Thanksgiving with medical emergencies, accidents and car fires
Village News Staff
A two-vehicle accident closed all lanes north of the 76 on the southbound side, Friday, Nov. 26. One lane was opened a while later. NCFPD crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle traffic accident with one vehicle fully engulfed, which caught the second vehicle on fire. One patient was transported to the hospital and crews were waiting for tow trucks to arrive on the scene so they could reopen the freeway at about 8 p.m.
In addition to the two-vehicle car accident and fire that had I-15 southbound freeway lanes closed, there were several other medical emergencies...
