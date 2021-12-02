Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Pauma Valley House Damaged in Fire

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/4/2021 at 3:26pm



NORTH COUNTY (CNS) - A multi-family home was damaged by a fire today in the Pauma Valley community, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire was reported in the 32000 block of Luiseno Circle Drive and was knocked down by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire tweeted.

Firefighters remained on the scene for mop-up operations.

There was no immediate report on any injuries or how the fire started.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021