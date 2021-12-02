Pauma Valley House Damaged in Fire

NORTH COUNTY (CNS) - A multi-family home was damaged by a fire today in the Pauma Valley community, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire was reported in the 32000 block of Luiseno Circle Drive and was knocked down by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire tweeted.

Firefighters remained on the scene for mop-up operations.

There was no immediate report on any injuries or how the fire started.

