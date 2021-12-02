Rainbow Municipal Water District named a winner of the Metro San Diego Top Workplaces 2021 award

Â

FALLBROOK â€“ Rainbow Municipal Water District has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The list is based entirely on employee feedback (www.energage.com/survey/) gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Specific strengths highlighted by RMWDâ€™s employees included innovation and teamwork, two of the districtâ€...