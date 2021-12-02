Santa's come to town

Roger Boddaert welcomes the new village visitor for the holidays. Village News/Courtesy photo

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

With the recent arrival of old St. Nick, the centre of Fallbrook has become a new hangout for the jolly senior fellow.

Santa this year has decided to hang out for a while up in the beautiful Cape Chestnut tree on North Main Avenue for this holiday season, bringing good cheer and blessings to one and all in our little village.

Jenna Gratz strung new colorful lights up in the tree to add to the holiday festivities and serenades us with seasonal music to enjoy along North Main.

So, come on down to the 2021 Christmas parade on Dec. 4, titled "Miracl...