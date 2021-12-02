Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Santa's come to town

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 11:13pm

Roger Boddaert welcomes the new village visitor for the holidays. Village News/Courtesy photo

Roger Boddaert

Special to the Village News

With the recent arrival of old St. Nick, the centre of Fallbrook has become a new hangout for the jolly senior fellow.

Santa this year has decided to hang out for a while up in the beautiful Cape Chestnut tree on North Main Avenue for this holiday season, bringing good cheer and blessings to one and all in our little village.

Jenna Gratz strung new colorful lights up in the tree to add to the holiday festivities and serenades us with seasonal music to enjoy along North Main.

So, come on down to the 2021 Christmas parade on Dec. 4, titled "Miracl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/03/2021 06:42