Search continues for Elena Roy

SD Sheriff's Deputy Yunk mans the trailhead for volunteers Saturday, Nov. 27, in the search for Elena Roy with an unnamed deputy who was operating a drone in the area.

Julie Reeder

Publisher

Dozens of San Diego Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers were gathered at Fallbrook Public Utility District, Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 a.m. to continue the search for Elena Roy, the 83-year old Fallbrook woman who went missing Nov. 3.

"These Search and Rescue workers are all volunteers," Sgt. Joe Jarjura, who was in charge, said. "They don't get paid to do any of this."

Homicide was also at the site, as well as K-9s, according to private detective Tony Campbell, who was on the scene for Village News. Campbell reported there was a large effort going on in De Luz with d...