Sheriff's Log

Last updated 12/2/2021 at 9:38pm

Nov. 3

700 block Pauma Reservation Road Courtesy reports

100 block S. Vine St. Trespassing

Nov. 5

40100 block Sandia Creek Dr. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

Nov. 9

1600 block S. Mission Road Theft by use of access card information

Nov. 10

Pala Road @ Pankey Road Miscellaneous reports

Nov. 16

2900 block Willow Heights Road Death

Nov. 17

1100 block Old Stage Road Petty theft

300 block Burma Road Obstruct use of any wireless communication

device

1000 block S. Mission Road Disorderly conduct: Prostution - sex for compensation

1000 block S. Mission Road Simple battery

Nov. 18

1700 block Reche Road @ Potter Jr. High Child abuse incident

1200 block S. Mission Road Grand theft

00 block Leon Way Get credit etc/other’s ID

1400 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

5500 block Mission Road Grand theft: money/labor/property

Nov. 19

31500 block Calle De Las Rosas Burglary

400 block Olive Hill Way Get credit/etc other’s ID

Nov. 20

200 block Ammunition Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

1500 block Dentro De Lomas Miscellaneous incidents

900 block Mandarin Drive Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

3400 block Aspen Road Burglary

Nov. 21

1000 block E. Alvarado St. Grand theft

2000 block E. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

Nov. 22

5200 block S. Mission Road Vandalism

200 block Almond St. Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order

Nov. 23

400 block S. Main Ave. Child abuse incident

Nov. 24

1200 block S. Mission Road Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech

1000 block Ranger Road Miscellaneous incidents

Stewart Canyon Road @ Pankey Road Burglary

Nov. 25

200 block Woodcrest Drive Burglary

4700 block Pala Road Violate domestic relations court order

1100 block Alturas Road Arrest: Post release community supervision violation

1100 block Alturas Road Arrest: Viol court order to prevent domestic viol w/physical inj

200 block Almond St. Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order

100 block E. Aviation Road Arrest: Contempt of court: violate court order

200 block Ammunition Road Arrest: use/under infl of controlled subs

Nov. 26

1000 block S. Mission Road Burglary

200 block Almond St. Arrest: violate domestic relations court order

30100 block Old River Road Arrest: Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

1400 block S. Mission Road Burglary

100 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

1100 block Alturas Road Arrest: Obstruct use of any wireless communication device

200 block Ammunition Road 5150 Mental disorder: 72 hr observation

Nov. 27

100 block Lillian Way Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech

100 block W. Beech St. Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

500 block Ammunition Road Domestic violence incident

200 block N. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia

1000 block Ridge Heights Drive Obtain money/etc by false pretenses

5700 block Olive Hill Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft

Nov. 28

4900 block Dulin Road Simple battery

5200 block S. Mission Road Petty theft

500 block Stewart Canyon Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury