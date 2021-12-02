Sheriff's Log
Nov. 3
700 block Pauma Reservation Road Courtesy reports
100 block S. Vine St. Trespassing
Nov. 5
40100 block Sandia Creek Dr. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
Nov. 9
1600 block S. Mission Road Theft by use of access card information
Nov. 10
Pala Road @ Pankey Road Miscellaneous reports
Nov. 16
2900 block Willow Heights Road Death
Nov. 17
1100 block Old Stage Road Petty theft
300 block Burma Road Obstruct use of any wireless communication
device
1000 block S. Mission Road Disorderly conduct: Prostution - sex for compensation
1000 block S. Mission Road Simple battery
Nov. 18
1700 block Reche Road @ Potter Jr. High Child abuse incident
1200 block S. Mission Road Grand theft
00 block Leon Way Get credit etc/other’s ID
1400 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
5500 block Mission Road Grand theft: money/labor/property
Nov. 19
31500 block Calle De Las Rosas Burglary
400 block Olive Hill Way Get credit/etc other’s ID
Nov. 20
200 block Ammunition Road 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
1500 block Dentro De Lomas Miscellaneous incidents
900 block Mandarin Drive Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
3400 block Aspen Road Burglary
Nov. 21
1000 block E. Alvarado St. Grand theft
2000 block E. Mission Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
Nov. 22
5200 block S. Mission Road Vandalism
200 block Almond St. Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order
Nov. 23
400 block S. Main Ave. Child abuse incident
Nov. 24
1200 block S. Mission Road Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech
1000 block Ranger Road Miscellaneous incidents
Stewart Canyon Road @ Pankey Road Burglary
Nov. 25
200 block Woodcrest Drive Burglary
4700 block Pala Road Violate domestic relations court order
1100 block Alturas Road Arrest: Post release community supervision violation
1100 block Alturas Road Arrest: Viol court order to prevent domestic viol w/physical inj
200 block Almond St. Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order
100 block E. Aviation Road Arrest: Contempt of court: violate court order
200 block Ammunition Road Arrest: use/under infl of controlled subs
Nov. 26
1000 block S. Mission Road Burglary
200 block Almond St. Arrest: violate domestic relations court order
30100 block Old River Road Arrest: Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
1400 block S. Mission Road Burglary
100 block Ammunition Road Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
1100 block Alturas Road Arrest: Obstruct use of any wireless communication device
200 block Ammunition Road 5150 Mental disorder: 72 hr observation
Nov. 27
100 block Lillian Way Arrest: Obstruct/resist peace ofcr/emer med tech
100 block W. Beech St. Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
500 block Ammunition Road Domestic violence incident
200 block N. Stage Coach Lane Arrest: Poss controlled subs paraphernalia
1000 block Ridge Heights Drive Obtain money/etc by false pretenses
5700 block Olive Hill Road Take vehicle w/o owner’s consent/vehicle theft
Nov. 28
4900 block Dulin Road Simple battery
5200 block S. Mission Road Petty theft
500 block Stewart Canyon Road Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
